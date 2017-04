After a Reddit user posted a picture of her grandmother as a teen, noting that she looked like Scarlett Johansson, Johansson posted a video inviting ‘Grandma Geraldine’ out for drinks.

The resemblance is striking. Scarlett also invited 72-year-old Geraldine to see her new movie, Rough Night.

But wait, I think my sister-in-law, Penny looks like ScarJo too–the 40-ish brunette version!

My gorgeous sister-in-law looks like ScarJo. xoxoxox pic.twitter.com/UIQWKVXhcE — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) April 28, 2017

Hey, who wouldn’t love to be Scarlett’s doppleganger?!