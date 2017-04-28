Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 28, 2017

Why did J.Lo and Vin Diesel steal the show at the Billboard Latin Music Awards? And you might want to think again if you planned to hit Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival… Find out why in today’s Dirty Laundry.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards happened last night in Miami, Florida and Jennifer Lopez turned heads with the 2 dresses she wore!! Lopez, who performed her new Spanish single, “Mirate,” took home two awards, Premio de la Estrella Award (Telemundo’s Star Award) and Best Social Media. Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam and Enrique Iglesias were among the big winners. Jam took home six awards – the most of the night – and surprised fans with a special performance with Vin Diesel. Iglesias, who wasn’t in attendance, won four awards, including Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo, Latin Pop Song of the Year, Latin Airplay Song of the Year and Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event. Justin Bieber also took home a trophy for Crossover Artist of the Year, thanks to his recent collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee on the hit single, “Despacito.” Check out Vin Diesel’s performance and Jennifer’s dresses!

Ja Rule put together the Fyre Festival… he and organizers had promised a 3 day, 2 weekend luxurious event in the Bahamas on a private island: “cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food” and the event was promoted by celebs such as Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. People paid between $1,000 and $10,000 for tickets. Well, when people got there it was more like an unfinished campsite with disaster relief tents for the guests, the food on the first night was bread and cheese sandwiches, lettuce and tomato. No electricity and the headliners Blink 182 cancelled their performance. The whole thing has now been postponed indefinitely and they’re getting people off the island that they even promoted as “once owned by Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar!”

Katy Perry’s getting criticized for her new single, “Bon Appetit,” because people aren’t cool with her co-stars on the track — Migos. Fans are upset because they’ve made homophobic and misogynistic remarks… notably, when an ATL rapper came out as gay, Quavo said, “This world is not right.” And Katy recently accepted a National Equality Award last month at the Human Rights Campaign gala.

Harry Styles is going on tour! His new album is out May 12… he’ll be in NY and Boston in September but if you can’t wait that long he is kicking off TODAY’s Citi Concert Series with a performance at Rockefeller Plaza on May 9th.

Bobby Brown‘s story is going to be told on BET! There will be a miniseries that will play out during two nights, and will each be two hours long.

Aaron Rodgers moved on quick from Olivia Munn… he was spotted at an L.A. golf course yesterday with Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach.

The Voice star Gwen Stefani was forced to pull out of a scheduled performance last night for the Keep Memory Alive 21st Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas… she ruptured her eardrum during a flight on Tuesday. Jennifer Hudson was able to step in to perform.

Obviously Kourtney Kardashian has either been drinking too much… or she just has no clue where she is… she’s been spending her birthday week at her friend Joe Francis’ house with her girlfriends… with lots of thong photos… and she captioned it that’s what they do “down in Puerto Rico.” Um, yeah, they’re in Punta Mita… that’s in Mexico.

A remastered version of Prince‘s album “Purple Rain” will be released this summer with 6 never released songs and it will be released June 23rd.

Not everyone knows who Oprah is… yesterday Oprah’s company took part in “Take Your Kid to Work Day” and Oprah walked up to one of the employees kids and offered him $10 if the kid knew her name… kid had no clue who she was, and you can see the kid’s dad all nervous in the background….