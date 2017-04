If Johnny Depp is tired of dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow, you’d never know by how he spent his Wednesday night.

The actor was at Disneyland in California and surprised fans on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Instead of just showing up to meet and greet the park goers, he was in full costume (and character!) during the ride.

Check out this video of Depp showing off his Sparrow skills!

“He acted exactly like his character in the movies,” one rider told E!.