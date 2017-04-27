Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 27, 2017

Kim Kardashian opens up on the Paris robbery, Caitlyn Jenner, and more with Ellen. Plus, watch Janet Jackson watching Bruno Mars and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kim Kardashian was on Ellen today and she says the Paris robbery was meant to happen to her… it was sign for her to change and she says it has… she claims she’s not materialistic anymore. How are the pool butt float sales going Kim? She says the robbers followed her on social media for 2 years and they could have done worse to her. She also says that North is so jealous of her baby brother, Saint, that Kim would buy small milk cartons and stuff one in her bra so North could pretend to breast feed while Saint was! Lol

She also talks about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner… she says she hasn’t talked to her in weeks and isn’t happy with Caitlyn’s memoir… she says there are some lies and she should never have dragged the family into the book. Looks like Khloe hasn’t spoken to Caitlyn in 2 years and the only ones to speak to her are Kendall and Kylie.

Was Chris Soules’ a distracted driver when he slammed into a tractor and killed a man? Law enforcement seized his phone and they will be looking at texts, photos, social media posts and his call log. Chris did check for a pulse and called 911 but he left before police arrived.

Janet Jackson took a night off and treated one of her older brothers to a Bruno Mars concert. Janet and Randy Jackson were watching Bruno in England and here’s some video of Janet at the show.

Pharrell Williams has become the first man to star in a Chanel bag campaign. Here’s a video of him promoting the Gabrielle bag… it’s a Chanel man purse…

Sources say that Carmelo Anthony is trying to win back his wife La La after he allegedly got another woman pregnant. He’s sending her texts telling her he’s still in love and doesn’t want her to leave him. He’s asking her on dates or to go on vacation together.

Johnny Depp gave Disneyland fans a big surprise when he showed up on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow. When the boats go into a grotto, Depp was there in full character. Check out the video… the new ‘Pirates’ flick drops at the end of May.

Nicolas Cage fractured his ankle on the set of his new film #211 in Bulgaria. He was taken to a hospital in Bulgaria but he was then flown to LA for further treatment. “He fractured his ankle, returned to LA to have it treated and will be back filming in about 2 weeks or less,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition premieres Friday at 9 pm ET/PT on WE tv. Teen Mom Farrah Abraham (she’s the one that ended up doing an adult video) faces off with her mom, Kendra Wilkinson and her mom, Chad Ochocinco and his mom who abandoned him and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brothers… their financial issues could end them up in jail.

Bravo has just announced a spinoff of their hit series Million Dollar Listing New York, starring realtor Fredrik Eklund, will team up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Bethenny Frankel for Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project, documents the two stars as they scout, buy and design luxury properties, in hopes of turning a serious profit.

Ed Sheeran hung out with a terminally ill 6 year old backstage at his show in England after his family started a social media campaign for their son, Ollie Carroll, to meet Ed. Ollie suffers from Batten disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive neurological problems. Ed saw it and brought the family backstage and even wore a bracelet onstage in support of Ollie.