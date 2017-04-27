Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons to Play Much Music Awards

By Hayden Wright

The Canadian Much Music Video Awards will honor the year’s best videos on June 18, and they’ve revealed an all-star lineup of performers at the ceremony. Lorde will appear to promote material from her new album Melodrama, while Iggy Azalea and Imagine Dragons will also take the stage. Joe Jonas’ band DNCE will appear as well.

It’s unclear who will host the 2017 ceremony, but last year supermodel Gigi Hadid emceed the event.

“With our enduring commitment to bringing the best in music to Canadians, this first announcement proves that there’s no shortage of star power for fans this year,” Nanci MacLean of Bell Media Studios said in a statement.