Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 26, 2017

More details on Bachelor Chris Soules’ hit-and-run accident. Plus, Adam Levine pays tribute to Christina Grimmie. And Scott Baio gets backlash for Erin Moran comments. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

More information came out about The Bachelor Chris Soules and the accident has come out. Chris did call 911 and checked the man’s pulse… but he still walked away from the scene of the fatal crash, apparently called someone to pick him up and take him home, and when Sheriff’s deputies got to his house he refused to come out! It then took several hours for them to get a search warrant and test him for alcohol or drugs.

Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still seeing each other and it wasn’t just a weekend hook up. The two were at an NBA playoff game and was rubbing Kylie’s inner thigh.

Patti LaBelle is the latest to have protestors show up at an appearance. It happened to Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rowland recently. Patti was signing copies of ‘Desserts LaBelle’ at a Barnes & Noble Tuesday in NYC and then protesters posed as fans in order to get a group photo but then they whipped their signs out and started chanting, “Patti LaBelle has blood on her hands!”

Scott Baio thinks that the backlash he’s gotten for his comments about Erin Moran’s drug issues is driven by his ties to Donald Trump. Scott was on a show slamming Erin’s drug use before it was revealed that she died from cancer. Erin’s brother was even threatening him on social media and making comments that Erin made fun of his manhood when she dated him back in the day… classy.

Adam Levine paid tribute to his season six mentee Christina Grimmie with a moving performance of The Beatles‘ ‘Hey Jude’ and he sung “every word to her in her honor” on last night’s show. Her family was there for the performance.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, Beyonce set up a scholarship fund for female college students called Formation Scholars! The scholarships will be awarded to 4 women that are “unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident” at one of these four universities: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College.

Mary J. Blige’s ex Kendu Isaacs’ was allegedly cheating on her during the marriage and now it’s been revealed that she’s a 28-year-old singer that Mary signed to her record label!!!! She would take her to events and TV appearances to help her…a source says “Everyone knew. Mary was the last to know, but it’s like, how do you not know?” in reference to the affair.

Demi Lovato attended the Time 100 Gala last night and then had a late-night tattoo session with celebrity artist, Bang Bang. She got a giant lion tattoo on her left hand! Here it is…

Bill Cosby did a new interview with NNPA Newswire and spoke publicly for the first time in years. However, while he did not address his impending trial for felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, he did confirm one bit of health news—he is blind. Doctors confirmed his sight could not be repaired.

Caitlyn Jenner is promoting her new memoir and said that she is considering running for public office in the future. Her memoir was released yesterday.

Something trending today on social media is a year late! People are sending condolences about the death of Doris Roberts… um, she died more than a year ago, but it seems some people are just now hearing the news.

Happy Birthday, Al Pacino!! He celebrated his 77th birthday in Mexico with his 37-year-old girlfriend!!!!

Jeff Goldblum has recently signed on to co-star in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Back in 1993, Jeff starred in the original Jurassic Park before hitting the screen again for 1997′s The Lost World: Jurassic Park.