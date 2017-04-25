Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 25, 2017

A former ‘Bachelor’ in trouble for a hit-and-run! Plus, Bey and Jay go house hunting, while we get graced with photos of Kim Kardashian’s un-airbrushed rear. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Season 19’s The Bachelor Chris Soules was arrested after allegedly slamming into a tractor trailer, killing the driver and then fleeing the scene last night. Witnesses saw Chris leave the scene and when police found him he was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash; he pe posted bond. He has past DUI arrests! Problem is, police eventually found Soules at a residence but it took hours for them to get a search warrant, according to KWWL-TV. It will therefore be difficult for prosecutors to prove he may have been under the influence at the time of the crash since hours passed before he was spotted.

Wow! Dancing With The Stars sent home Heather Morris last night! Some didn’t agree that she should be on the show because she used to be a backup dancer for Beyonce. Her partner is Maksim Chmerkovskiy and last night he finally came back after being out with an injury. They got perfect 10’s but were sent home. Heather Morris showed up solo on Tuesday’s Good Morning America and explained that Maksim wasn’t with her because last night Maksim and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, had “some sort of run-in with a man near their house” that was “trying to break into” the residence.

Stephen Belafonte was in court yesterday and he will get to see the daughter he had with Mel B, but the judge ruled it will be with a court monitor present — and will take place in a pre-determined counseling center in Los Angeles. But Stephen won’t be able to see Angel, Mel’s daughter with Eddie Murphy. Angel was born right before Mel and Stephen got married and he raised her.

Elton John has canceled multiple shows between now and May 5 because he contracted a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” during a flight home from Santiago, Chile. We’re told Elton underwent treatment immediately and has been told by doctors to rest. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

La La Anthony was hanging out in one of NYC’s top strip clubs this weekend but it was business. She was there to shoot footage for her new TV show that she is producing. It’s a docu-series called Goal Diggers — about women in risque industries (strippers and video girls) who break out and become mainstream businesswomen.

Kim Kardashian is on vacation and these photos came out of what she really looks like without all the airbrushing of her butt!!! People were criticizing her on social media. From what I’ve heard, she pays media outlets that take photos to make sure they airbrush her….hmmm! See the photos here!

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has filed for divorce from his wife of 5 years, Aryn Drake-Lee. They have 2 young daughters and there were rumors that he’s already dating Minka Kelly… the two are shooting a movie and sources say they’ve been hanging out after production.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are getting ready to buy a mansion in LA and they have put in a $120 million bid for a hilltop Bel Air mansion that has four pools, eight bedrooms, garage for 15 cars — and even bulletproof windows. Asking price is $135 million… they need more room now that the twins are coming in June.