Find Your Companion Pets of the Week April 25th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week's Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Binks

Binks is one happy bunny. This handsome 2yr. old is litter box trained. He is happiest when he is free to roam his surroundings.

Loving, energetic, and sweet Binks will display his pleasure by doing binkies in mid air. He currently shares his home with a kitty cat but they just ignore each other! If you have been searching for a loving companion, Binks just might be your guy. For more information or to request an Adoption Application contact Marlene@OurCompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302.

Max

Meet Max! This handsome man is around 5 years old and is just as sweet and snuggly as he looks. Max loves his people and is happiest when being pet by someone he knows well. He can be a bit shy in new situations and would love a calm, quiet, adult home without too many surprises or loud noises. Max lives with three other kitties and would be just fine heading to his new home with or without another cat. He loves playing with bouncy balls and string toys and lives for dinner time! For more info, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

