5 Penguin Movies to Watch on World Penguin Day

April 25th is World Penguin Day. Here’s five penguin movies to celebrate the aquatic bird’s big day.

1. March of the Penguins. The most informative penguin movie and THE one that launched Morgan Freeman as THE VOICE for EVERYTHING.

2. Happy Feet. A dancing penguin, what could be better?

3. Penguins of Madagascar. Skipper, Kowalaski, Private & Rico. Go get ’em boys!

4. Surf’s Up. The high-octane world of competitive penguin surfing.

5. Mr. Popper’s Penguins. The life of a businessman begins to change after he inherits six penguins who will melt your heart.

Bonus: Batman Returns. Danny DeVito as the villainous Penguin.

Definitely not a cute penguin movie, but I’d say it counts on World Penguin Day.