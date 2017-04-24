Win Tickets To See Luke Bryan Live

$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

April 24, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: luke bryan

Luke Bryan is coming to the XFinity Theatre this May, and we want to send you to see the show.

The Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour featuring Luke Bryan with Special Guests Brett Eldredge and Adam Craig will perform LIVE at XFinity Theatre on May 13th.  It’s the first show of the year at XFinity… and Luke’s first time in Hartford in three years!

Tickets are on sale now through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with Craig and Company!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

