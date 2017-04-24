Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 24, 2017

We say goodbye to Erin Moran (AKA Joanie Cunningham from Happy Days), plus more drama in the Mel B divorce. Get the latest in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Erin Moran, 56, who famously played Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days and its spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi, died on Saturday. She had a tough time after her Happy Days stardom… a combination of drinking and bizarre behavior that eventually landed her in a trailer park in Indiana… and that’s where she was found. Erin was living there with her husband and mother in law and now it looks like she likely died due to complications of stage 4 cancer. A joint investigation was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrison County Coroner’s Office and they released a statement. The statement continued, “Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending. However, no illegal narcotics were found at the residence.”

Mel B says her estranged husband is involved in the adult film industry, and that means he shouldn’t be allowed to have unmonitored visitation with their kids… lawyers are in court because Stephen wants to see his biological daughter as well as the other kids. And the nanny is saying that Mel B seduced her into group sex with her and her husband for 7 years and that Mel would even videotape everything.

Amy Schumer was out running in Chicago when she had to use the bathroom so she stopped into a mattress store and asked to use their restroom. She was so thankful to the employee so she bought the woman the mattress of her choice!

Rihanna has upset some people on Instagram. She photoshopped Queen Elizabeth II’s head onto her photos… her racy outfits included over the knee boots and people said it was disrespectable.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard have made their relationship Instagram official after almost a year dating… she moved on pretty quick… when she split up from Johnny Depp about a year ago she started seeing him… he’s worth $13 BILLION!!!

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized again, only this time with a magic marker … instead of a pick ax. Someone scribbled “F*** Trump” on the President’s star on Hollywood Blvd. at some point this weekend.

One of Kim Zolciak’s sons is in the hospital recovering from an operation after he was bitten by a dog this weekend. Her 4-year-old Kash Kade Biermann was bitten by a dog which sent him to the operating room but it looks like he’s doing okay.

Kylie Jenner moved on from Tyga quick because she was seen holding hands with Travis Scott… hmmm, wasn’t he linked before to her sister, Kendall??? Kylie also had to cut her appearance in Vegas short when animal activists started shouting at her.

Drake didn’t get an Instagram model pregnant and thinks her claim is so ridiculous he didn’t even have his legal team go after her.

