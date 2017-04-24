Elton John Fights ‘Potentially Deadly’ Infection, Cancels Shows

By Radio.com Staff

Elton John “contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection,” says his spokesman. The legendary performer has been forced to cancel dates in both Las Vegas and Bakersfield, CA. John contracted the “potentially deadly” infection during a recent trip to South America.

Management released the following statement earlier today (April 24).

Elton John “The Million Dollar Piano” performances at Caesars Palace for the months of April/May and Bakersfield, California performance May 6 are cancelled.

We regret to inform you that due to medical reasons, Elton John is forced to cancel his entire performance schedule for the upcoming April/May run of “The Million Dollar Piano” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Elton is also cancelling his scheduled performance for Bakersfield, California for Saturday May 6.

During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection.

During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.

After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctors advice.

Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly.

Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

Elton will be returning to his schedule of live performances in Twickenham, England on Saturday June 3rd.

Elton John, Caesars Palace and AEG apologise for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them.

“I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.” said Elton.