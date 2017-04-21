Heroes 4 Hire Veteran Career Fair on Tuesday

Are you a Military Veteran seeking employment?

Gina J talked to James Lauber from the Connecticut Department of Labor about the 13th Annual Heroes 4 Hire Veterans Career Fair!

When: Tuesday, April 25th from 11 am-3 pm.

Where: Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Who Should Attend: Military Veterans, Active Duty and Active Duty Military spouses seeking employment are encouraged to attend!

Which Companies Will Be There? ESPN, Travelers Insurance, Electric Boat, Pratt & Whitney… just to name a few! Find a complete list here! Many companies are returning while half of them are new to the career fair this year!

How Job Seekers Should Prepare: Get on the website and see which companies are hiring for which positions. Research the company, the position for which you’re applying, and be prepared! Bring many copies of your resume! Dress appropriately.

For more information, visit CTJobFairs.com!