Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 21, 2017

Is a Fate of the Furious spinoff in the works? Plus, fans honor Prince on the anniversary of his death. And what Kim Kardashian did to upset people (again)! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The Fate of the Furious is the biggest movie in the world right now and Universal is working on a spinoff film featuring Jason Statham‘s character Deckard Shaw and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s character Luke Hobbs!! Yesssss!!!!!! The movie might possibly be made while the ninth installment of the franchise is in the process of being planned.

Prince fans gathered at Paisley Park, Prince’s home and studio, last night as part of Celebration 2017 — 4 days of concerts honoring Prince who died a year ago today. Huge bouquets of purple balloons flew outside the event.

Ronda Rousey is engaged to her UFC fighter boyfriend, Travis Browne — who she’s been dating since 2015. He popped the question with a big diamond ring — and said he proposed under a waterfall in New Zealand about a week ago because “it felt like the right place to do it.”

Fans of The X-Files will be happy to know that the show is returning to Fox for another new season. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny will return as Scully and Mulder for ten new episodes, set to air during the 2017-2018 season.

Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter has been announced as a very special guest judge for this week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars. The singer will take a seat alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. And the Backstreet Boys have announced a BSB cruise for next year of Miami.

Mel B‘s former nanny is filing a lawsuit against the singer, claiming she told lies about her in the divorce case against Stephen Belafonte…where Mel B claims her ex- Harry Belafonte and Lorraine Gilles told her they had an affair and that Lorraine was pregnant with his child. Mel B also claimed Gilles had an abortion.

Mary J. Blige is upset that her estranged husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs spent $420,000 on his girlfriend and tried to say it was “travel charges.” He was her manager and tried to expense it!

David Spade and Naya Rivera were seen out together again, this time at Nobu in Malibu last night. When his ex, Heather Locklear, was asked why beautiful women are attracted to him she point-blank said that he was funny and had a big d%$%!

Richard Simmons was released from the hospital yesterday after being there for 4 days for severe indigestion. Paparazzi tried to get a photo of him returning home but the LAPD and a blanket over his head covered blocked their chances. There was a photo that showed his eye though haha!

Tyga has moved on from Kylie Jenner with a girl that dated Justin Bieber! Her name is Jordan Ozuna and used to be a Hooter’s waitress. Here’s photos of them out on a date…

Not a good week for Kim Kardashian West! First, she was criticized when she said the flu was a great way to lose weight and now it’s because of her new emoji… she put her face on the Virgin Mary for a emoji, and people are NOT okay with it. She was also wearing a t-shirt with the image.

Cuba Gooding Jr. father, Cuba Gooding Sr., 72, was found dead Thursday in the San Fernando Valley slumped over in his car. Cops found alcohol and drug paraphernalia and believe he OD’d.

Rob Lowe is the new face of KFC! He’s the new Colonel Sanders. Before Lowe, celebs who portrayed him included Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton, Rob Riggle and Billy Zane.