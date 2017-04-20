Win A Two Night Trip To Las Vegas For SPF

Paradis Pools and 96.5 TIC are hooking you up with a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas for SPF… SUN. POOL. FUN.

This is your chance to attend two music-filled nights, with Linkin Park kicking off the festivities on Friday, May 19 at The Chelsea… and DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, and Post Malone performing at The Boulevard Pool on Saturday May 20th!

The trip includes roundtrip airfare, two nights hotel accommodations at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, two tickets to Night I and Night II of SPF, and a meet and greet with DNCE!

Sponsored locally by Paradis Pools