Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 20, 2017

Looks like the new Prince EP won’t be coming out tomorrow… or maybe not at all! Plus, how did Tom Brady hurt poor Donald Trump’s feelings? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Prince’s estate has stopped the planned release of a new album tomorrow. A federal judge granted the estate’s request that the “Deliverance” EP will NOT be released on Friday, the first anniversary of Prince’s death. The court said it appears George Ian Boxill, the producer who put together “Deliverance” has no right to distribute the music to the public and has to return over all recordings to the estate…there was one song already released on iTunes yesterday.

Donald Trump feels betrayed that Tom Brady bailed on the New England Patriot’s White House visit yesterday. Looks like his wife, Gisele Bunchen, has something to do with it since she promoted an anti-Trump protest this month. Gronkoski was there though and even walked in on Sean Spicer’s press briefing. Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin were even there and had dinner last night with President Trump.

We know Bill O’Reilly is out at Fox News and now multiple sources confirmed to CNNMoney that O’Reilly signed a new contract, worth about $25 million per year, right before being let go… he won’t be paid the full amount of what he was owed, but he’ll still walk away with “a staggering amount.”

Carmelo Anthony or La La Anthony will divide their $200 plus million fortune!! But there was a prenup but it benefits Carmelo more than it does La La unless there was a cheating clause.

Drake told authorities to drop a felony burglary case against the Pennsylvania woman for breaking into his house and drinking his Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji Water. Drake believes the woman has mental issues and thinks it would be bad to have her go to jail.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans… it’s official… Kim Zolciak’s has signed to come back to the show… but it’s on a part time basis because she has her own reality show, “Don’t Be Tardy”. And what about NeNe Leakes? She hasn’t signed on yet.

In case you’re keeping track… Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back together and were on date night at TAO in Hollywood last night, and even made sure to document their outing on Snapchat, too!

Will Smith is reportedly in talks to star in an upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin! According to Deadline, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is in early talks to reprise the “Genie” role made famous by Robin Williams in the animated film back in 1992. The film will be a live-action musical.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been designing men’s underwear for his label CR7 since 2013 and now he’s adding a denim line… a CR7 Denim line for men that launches at the end of this month for $129.50 (CR7 is named after his initials and Real Madrid shirt number).

Kris Jenner is furious with Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir… she says: “None of it makes sense,” Kris, 61, fumed to daughters Khloé and Kim Kardashian in a preview for Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time…. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a–hole?” Caitlyn went on to say: “I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her. This will always be a subject of dispute between us. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.” Just yesterday she said that she was uncomfortable being intimate with Kris!

Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” has been given a Peabody Award for her visual album released on HBO last year. The Peabody Award is considered the “Pulitzer Prize of Radio” and is an industry stamp of approval showing “Lemonade” was more than just music.

Time released its annual list of the 100 most influential people for 2017. Here are some of the people that made the list… Oscar winners Viola Davis and Emma Stone, comedians like Leslie Jones and Jordan Peele, musicians like Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, John Legend and Demi Lovato. TV personalities like James Corden and RuPaul, athletes like Colin Kaepernick and Simone Biles, tech titans like Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and world leaders like President Donald Trump and Pope Francis.