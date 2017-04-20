Bob Marley & The Wailers to Reissue ‘Exodus’ for 40th Anniversary

By Abby Hassler

The Marley family, along with Island Records and UMe, will reissue Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Exodus album to mark the 40th anniversary of the record’s release. The iconic album was released June 3, 1977.

Ziggy Marley is heading up the “restatement” version, which he created from revisiting his father’s original session recordings. This version, Exodus 40 – the Movement Continues, includes unique discoveries, such as 10 new lead vocal outtakes for “One Love.”

There will be four new Exodus sets, three of which will arrive June 2. The first is a two-CD package, which includes the original album, along with Ziggy’s “restatement” version.

A second three-CD set will be available digitally and offers the original album, Ziggy’s record and Exodus Live, a recording from The Rainbow Theatre in London from 1977.

Fans should check out Bob Marley’s official website for all the bundles and record pre-orders.