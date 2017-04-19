Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 19, 2017

Julia Roberts is the world’s most beautiful woman… again! And Aaron Hernandez was found dead in prison, while (some of) his former teammates visited the White House. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

People Magazine’s has named Julia Roberts as the World’s Most Beautiful Woman. This is the 5th time she’s won the title.

Serena Williams is 5 months pregnant!! Serena got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian back in December.

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell this morning but his attorney Jose Baez – who just got a not guilty verdict for Aaron last week in the double murder case – says it could be murder and has launched an investigation on behalf of Hernandez family because they are not buying the suicide story. He says Aaron was in a good place and optimistic the separate murder conviction would be overturned. Under Massachusetts law, when a person dies while a criminal case is on appeal, the death effectively erases all the criminal proceedings… it’s as if Aaron was never arrested, never tried, never convicted.

The New England Patriots’ visited the White House today but Tom Brady didn’t go and it was because of “personal family matters” according to Tom. Well, looks like President Trump wasn’t too happy because he didn’t mention Tom’s name at all but did mention other names in his speech. And then you have Rob Gronkowski crashing Sean Spicer’s White House briefing to ask if he needed any help… Here’s the video…

Bill O’Reilly is officially out at Fox News Channel. FNC’s parent company — 21st Century FOX — released a statement saying, “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.” O’Reilly departs in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations by female co-workers … the latest of which is a woman who anonymously said through her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, that O’Reilly would leer at her and call her “hot chocolate.” The company has already paid upwards of $13 mil in settlements involving sexual harassment claims against the talk show host.

Prince’s estate is going after the producer who released 5 new tracks, saying he has absolutely no right to do so … according to a new lawsuit. The estate says George Ian Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement when he recorded the tracks with Prince between 2006 and 2008 that says all recordings “would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property.” One song is already available for purchase on iTunes, 4 more are supposed to be available on Friday, the anniversary of Prince’s death.

Looks like Hilary Duff has already moved on after seemingly splitting from Matthew Koma last month — and she’s hanging out with her ex! Remember her personal trainer, Jason Walsh?? Well, the two were spotted looking friendly in New York on Monday! “They were playful with each other. They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together.”

Since Mel B is divorcing Stephen Belafonte it looks like a Spice Girls reunion is back on… it’ll happen in the near future.

Richard Simmons has released a statement: “Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes,” the fitness guru told People in a statement on Wednesday, “You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

His statement to People continued, “This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are. I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”

Is Amanda Bynes ready to make a comeback? According to New York Post’s Page Six, Nickelodeon producers have been trying to reach the 31-year-old star to discuss the possibility of starring in a new show on the network where her career began. Amanda has been has a new fashion line rumored to be debuting later this year.

So was the Instagram model, Layla Lace, making up her story about being pregnant with Drake’s baby? DJ Spade — who is said to have introduced the Fake Love rapper to Layla in the first place — has supposedly caught the model in her lie, evidenced by a screenshot of their alleged DM conversation posted to his page. During the exchange (which was “liked” by Drake AKA champagnepapi), Layla admits to making up the pregnancy claims for publicity and money. She claims that the screenshot is fake.

Kevin Spacey has just been announced as the host of the 2017 Tony Awards! “I was their 2nd choice for Usual Suspects, 4th choice for America Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” Kevin said jokingly in a statement. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

Alison Sweeney confirmed via Instagram that she is reprising her role as Sami Brady on the hit TV show Days of Our Lives.

The cast of the upcoming Snoop Dogg movie, Grow House, set off the fire alarm at the W Hotel in L.A. while they were doing interviews… the movie comes out on 4/20. Snoop’s co-stars Xzibit, Lil Duval, and the writer/director, DJ Pooh, were doing interviews.

Sofía Vergara has been cast as the flamenco dancer emoji in the new Emoji Movie, she announced on Instagram Tuesday, April 18. The movie follows the adventures of an emoji who has trouble emoting, played by T.J. Miller. Patrick Stewart will play the ever-popular Poop Emoji, while Maya Rudolph will play Smiling Emoji, James Corden will voice the High-Five Emoji, Anna Faris will play Jailbreak and Rob Riggle will voice the Ice Cream Cone, according to IMDb.com. The Emoji Movie is set to hit theaters on July 28.