I took a no-makeup selfie–it’s not pretty. And that’s OK!

April 18, 2017 7:13 AM By Christine Lee

I’m so tired of women especially–but men too–comparing themselves to photos online.

Let’s get honest. Most selfies require like 50 tries before you get the right one. Also, don’t forget about the lighting and filters.

And even the so-called no-makeup “natural” pictures are not natural at all–they still have perfect lighting and camera angles-n-s**t.

So here’s my no-makeup, no smile, allergy-suffering, no-good-lighting selfie. This is what 45 looks like on me. See what a little concealer, fake lashes, eyeliner and a smile can do?! (Allergy medication helps too.)

before after I took a no makeup selfie its not pretty. And thats OK!

The point is, stop thinking people look like their selfies ALL. THE. TIME.

And be kind to yourself. You’re beautiful.

