Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 18, 2017

The Rock and Vin Diesel have made amends! Was Prince dating a former The Voice contestant when he died? And is Drake gonna be a dad?! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The Rock and Vin Diesel have made up and both will star in the next installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise. The two met privately several times since they didn’t get along on the last movie. Sources say the fight was over who would get the best action scenes, who gets the hottest girl, who shows off their body more, and who gets the most face time. Looks like The Rock realized it was Vin’s movie…

Dancing With The Stars sent home Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne and her partner Gleb Savchenko last night. Maksim also said he will definitely be dancing next week after he hurt himself.

Carrie Underwood gave her husband Mike Fisher hockey fans a surprise last night when she sang the National Anthem at his NHL playoff game. Here’s the performance.

Drake is the latest celeb whose home was burglarized, but the woman that broke in only took $10 in water, Pepsi and Sprite…(!?) She was found walking around one of his bedrooms wearing his hoodie. Drake wasn’t home at the time; she was arrested.

And is Drake about to become a dad??? An Instagram model, Layla Lace, is claiming that he ghosted her after finding out she was pregnant with his child! She claims that Drake saw a photo of her and got her to come to London to hang out with him. She claims she got pregnant and even released text messages between the two.

Kid Rock is engaged to his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Audrey Berry, and here’s the ring.

Richard Simmons went to the hospital yesterday for “severe indigestion.” He had been battling “discomfort while eating” for several days, and finally decided to get treatment at a hospital on Monday. His rep, Michael Catalano, told ABC News Richard was already doing much better and expects to make a full recovery.

A year after Prince‘s death, more details are being released in new court documents. Besides the report that pills were found all over his home with different aliases, it was revealed that Prince had been dating former The Voice singer Judith Hill for nearly two years before his sudden passing. Judith was with Prince just days before his death. They were on a plane together when he “passed out.” He was treated with a shot of Narcan. Here’s her photo.

NBA player Carmelo Anthony and his wife of 7 years, La La Vazquez, have separated and now reports are that he got a dancer that works at a gentleman’s club PREGNANT!! Sources close to both Melo and La La are telling us the marriage has been rocky for a while — and while the pregnancy wasn’t the tipping point, it certainly didn’t help.

Jennifer Lopez did a show in the Dominican Republic this weekend and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was there with her. Yesterday the two visited a school (the Fundación MIR in La Romana, Dominican Republic) to donate supplies to local elementary school students. They handed out more than 400 backpacks, notebooks, colored pencils and other supplies to the children at the nonprofit organization’s schools, according to local news outlet Casa de Campo Living. Here’s the photos.