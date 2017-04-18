Find Your Companion: Meet & Greet April 22nd

Think Spring! Spring is a time for new beginnings. Why not give one of our wonderful, loving pets their new beginning?

Come meet Meet our adoptable dogs and cats at the Our Companions Meet and Greet! Saturday, April 22nd 10am-Noon at the VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER in Manchester.

If you are considering adopting a new friend, stop by and say hello! Applications will be collected, but pets will not be adopted on the day of the event.

Our Companions Meet and Greet

VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER

34C Sanrico Drive

Manchester, CT

860-242-9999 x302

OurCompanions.org

