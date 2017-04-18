$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Find Your Companion: Meet & Greet April 22nd

April 18, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: find your companions

Think Spring! Spring is a time for new beginnings. Why not give one of our wonderful, loving pets their new beginning?

Come meet Meet our adoptable dogs and cats at the Our Companions Meet and Greet!  Saturday, April 22nd 10am-Noon at the VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER in Manchester.

If you are considering adopting a new friend, stop by and say hello! Applications will be collected, but pets will not be adopted on the day of the event.

Our Companions Meet and Greet

VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER
34C Sanrico Drive
Manchester, CT
860-242-9999 x302
OurCompanions.org

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

C&HFOR25YEARSLOGOS

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!

Listen Live