Win Tickets To a Pre-Party & Concert With The Chainsmokers

April 17, 2017 5:20 AM
Filed Under: Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers coming to the Webster Bank Arena on Thursday April 20th, and we want to send you to see the show… PLUS attend a special Pre-Party with the band!

The Chainsmokers will perform at the Webster Bank Arena this Thursday April 20th.  Tickets are on sale now through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here… along with invites to a special Pre-Show Party with the band!  The Party includes an exclusive look at The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, and a Meet + Greet.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show and attend the Pre-Party!

For another chance to win, CLICK HERE and enter online!

