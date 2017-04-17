$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Trans Documentary: ‘You’re in the wrong body, kid’

April 17, 2017 6:46 AM By Christine Lee

Trans issues are back in the news after Survivor contestant Jeff Varner outed fellow tribemate Zeke Smith as transgender on the CBS reality competition last week.

Now is a perfect time as any to share what it means to be Trans, from someone who knows–my beautiful friend Lana.

She writes, “I am extremely excited to be able to finally share my documentary that I was in last year with all of you. It is age restricted to 18+ because there are some scenes that I don’t think are appropriate for younger viewers. That being said please enjoy.”

Thank you Lana for your courage and bravery.

