By Abby Hassler

Officials unsealed court documents Monday (April 17) to reveal details surrounding the first searches of Prince’s Paisley Park estate following his untimely death.

The unsealed search warrants don’t confirm the source of the drug, fentanyl, that led to the 57-year-old singer’s accidental, self-administered overdose last April, according to The Star Tribune.

Investigators found no prescriptions in Prince’s name, however, Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg told detectives he had written a prescription for oxycodone, which is also an opioid, under the name of long-time Prince associate and drummer Kirk Johnson.

Between April 21 and Sept. 19, 2016, Carver County authorities conducted investigations into Prince’s death with a total of 11 search warrants.