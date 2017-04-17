$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Lorde Plays Tiny Show, Debuts New Music at Coachella

First she played an intimate show for 300 fans. Two days later she took the main stage. April 17, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: lorde

By Abby Hassler

Friday night (April 14), Lorde held a surprise performance at Pappy & Harriet’s, a small western-themed bar 20 miles outside of Coachella, where she debuted new music, including a song called “Sober” from her upcoming album.

The show was the singer’s first live performance in two years and only about 300 fans were at the event. The setlist for this show included “Homemade Dynamite,” but it was crossed off and not performed.

Related: Watch Lorde as a Hard-Rocking 12-Year-Old

However, two days later, Lorde took the main stage at Coachella and performed both “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite.” Her new album, Melodrama, is scheduled for release June 16.

Lorde’s Coachella setlist:

  1. Green Light Intro
  2. Tennis Court
  3. Magnets
  4. 400 Lux
  5. Buzzcut Season
  6. Homemade Dynamite
  7. Ribs
  8. Sober
  9. Melodrama
  10. Liability
  11. Royals
  12. Team
  13. Green Light
Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!

Listen Live