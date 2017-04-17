Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 17, 2017

Let’s go inside Coachella! And Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler got married… but another intended celeb couple did NOT! Find out who in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Coachella happened this weekend and the celebrities were all over the place! Lady Gaga headlined Saturday night (replacing Beyonce) and even debuted a brand new song called “The Cure”… she’s even going to shoot parts of her movie reboot of “A Star in Born” with Bradley Cooper there. Drake, Future, The Weeknd, Diddy, Quavo, Gucci Mane, A$AP Rocky also performed. The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were seen kissing…Coachella continues this upcoming weekend. Here’s some photos and Gaga’s performance…

Country singer Sam Hunt and his fiancé Hannah Lee Fowler got married in Georgia this weekend. It was an intimate ceremony for family and friends… Here’s some photos. And here’s some more.

Someone that didn’t get married this weekend as planned is Elle King… she says she “skipped out” on her wedding to her fiancé: “Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead,” the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer said. “So I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F***ING DEATH METAL.” She was recently on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress… he proposed to her 12 days after they met.

Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Body just got renewed for a second season! The show connects contestants to celebrity trainers, stylists, and beauty experts to help with makeovers and overall confidence building. Khloe says: “I am so happy to have the opportunity to help people who are determined to make a change by allowing us to share in their personal struggles. I’m proud to be part of their journey.” I watched the show and love it… happy it’s coming back for season 2 🙂

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck might have gone to church together for Easter with the kids but he’s definitely moving on and out of the guest house. Looks like he’s even dating someone new already.

According to media reports, the Internal Revenue Service has emptied the bank accounts belonging to Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott. There was a federal tax lien for $707,480.30 in unpaid taxes — for their 2014 bill alone. They just had a baby and Tori has even said she’s not opposed to having another!

Orlando Bloom and Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev may be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 40-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress are reportedly getting romantic with each other, according to People magazine. “They’ve known each other for a while,” a source told the magazine. “Recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends

Check out the first photo of Janet Jackson’s boy Eissa Al Mana’s now 3 months old…

Actor Jeff Goldblum, 64, and his 34 year old wife, Emilie Livingston welcomed their second child — River Joe. Back in January, Emilie announced she was expecting, saying, “Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April.”

The woman 50 Cent punched in the chest is lawyering up for a lawsuit! Donnetta Derr will sue The Lox, with whom Fiddy performed, and the venue, Baltimore Soundstage. 50 was performing last week when the woman grabbed his arm and pulled him off stage…he punched her on the way down but then had her onstage twerking. Donnetta went to the hospital the next day and hired a lawyer today.

Chris Brown did a paid nightclub appearance this weekend and the house photographer ended up allegedly getting punched by Chris Brown… and he’s pressing charges against Chris.

Jennifer Lopez was rehearsing in the Dominican Republic with her ex-hubby Marc Anthony and her current BF A-Rod watched… Here’s the video…

Weekend box office: