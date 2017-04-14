Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 14, 2017

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are making their split official. Plus, Star Wars gets a new trailer, and two celebs get some glamorous new homes! Find out who in today’s Dirty Laundry!

It’s official… after being separated for 2 years and rumors that they had reconciled, Jennifer Garner has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. Looks like it won’t be a messy divorce… Jennifer filed without a lawyer… they’re seeking joint custody of their three kids, and will negotiate a financial settlement. And it looks like there is no prenup, which means all of their earnings during their marriage will be split 50/50, unless they agree otherwise.

Awww… just when we were believing that something was going on between Dancing With the Stars‘ Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton… looks like it’s not true because she’s dating actor Pierson Fodé! A source says that Sharna and Bonner just play it up for the cameras… boooooo… Here’s a photo of the guy she’s dating…

VH1 announced five new series, including an untitled reality show with Ricky Martin and it premieres in June! VH1’s four other new series are: “’90s House,” where host Lance Bass sticks today’s tech-obsessed youth in a house with only pre-Internet technology (August 16); “Scared Famous,” which puts celebrities in a spooky mansion (October); “Baller Wives,” about three Miami pro athletes and their wives (August); and the previously announced “Daytime Divas” (June 5). Along with “Drag Race,” VH1 has renewed “America’s Next Top Model” (Season 24, premiering in December), “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner” (Season 2, October), “Basketball Wives” (Season 6, April 17), “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” (Season 6, April 17), “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” (Season 4, July 17), “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” (Season 3, May 24), “Hip Hop Squares” (Season 2, fall 2017) and “Shaunie’s Home Court” (Season 2, fall 2017).

The brand new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer came out today with the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. The movie doesn’t hit theaters until December… Here’s the trailer…

Jennifer Lopez arrived in the Dominican Republic for her show tomorrow night… she brought the kids and it’s getting serious with her and Alex Rodriguez because he’s going to join them for a 10 day vacation there! Check out her arrival at the airport and all the fans…

Angelina Jolie just bought a $25 million home in L.A…. it’s considered on the best in L.A and… director Cecil B. DeMille lived there until his death in 1959. Her neighbors will include Ellen Pompeo, Casey Affleck, Natalie Portman, Lauren Graham, Will.I.Am and David Fincher.

Katy Perry is about to close on a $19 million dollar mega mansion in Beverly Hills. The house has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and sits on 5,427 sq feet in a super secure gated community.

Tonight is the reunion show for Mama June: From Not To Hot… and Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson is out of control and tries to go after Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon… Sugar Bear even RIPS HIS SHIRT because he is so mad… here’s a clip…

Oprah Winfrey guilty pleasure… English muffins… no, not Thomas’ English muffins… she has some special one flown in from Napa Valley: “There’s a specific English muffin made by these two women at this wonderful bakery in Napa Valley. I know it’s not a good carbon footprint to fly in your English muffins but…” The muffins are from The Model Bakery and cost $40 for a dozen and a jar of preserves.

The new movie The Fate of the Furious is out and it’s the eighth installment… will there be more? Of course… Fast & Furious 9 will be released on April 19, 2019 and Fast & Furious 10 will hit theaters on April 2, 2021.

Saturday Night Live tomorrow… musical guest is Harry Styles and it’s hosted by Jimmy Fallon.