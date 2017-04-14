Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘UNFORGETTABLE’

Want to see an advance screening of UNFORGETTABLE on Wednesday, April 19 at Cinepolis West Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About UNFORGETTABLE:

Tessa Connover (Katherine Heigl) is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Geoff Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Rosario Dawson)—not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly (Isabella Rice). Trying to settle into her new life, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa’s jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s dream into her ultimate nightmare.

This film has been rated R for sexual content, violence, some language, and brief partial nudity.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)