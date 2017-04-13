Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 13, 2017

Beauty and the Beast smashes records! Plus, Friends hits Broadway and Wiz Khalifa gets a sweet ride for a video milestone! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Wiz Khalifa‘s music video for ‘See You Again’ is about to become the most watched music video of all time and because of that, he’s getting a new car. His video had a bunch of Dodge sports cars so Dodge gave him a 2017 Charger SRT Hellcat. Wiz has a new song for The Fate of the Furious; Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez were also at the event where he was presented with the car but they didn’t get one.

Kendall Jenner has been hiding since the Pepsi commercial but she’ll be back at it at Coachella. She will host a party for the Bumble dating app and she’ll also guest DJ at an event for 1 OAK…and her sister Kylie Jenner will be by her side.

Tyga has more money problems. His music company was sued 2 years ago by a woman that was at one of his shows. A light stand fell and hit her in the head during one of his concerts and she suffered head trauma and permanent scarring. She was awarded $235,000 but Tyga still hasn’t paid her!!!

Last night on Survivor a cast member outed a fellow contestant as a transgender man. Jeff Varner is now apologizing to Zeke Smith for calling him out.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards (Paris Hilton’s aunt) revealed that she once dated President Donald Trump!! “One thing I have to ask you before we get onto everything that happened this season. I heard a rumor you once dated Donald Trump,” host Andy Cohen asked Richards. “Is that true?” Richards, 52, confirmed she had dinner with Trump, 70, but refused to address the nature of their relationship. “I don’t want to talk about the president,” Richards said, after co-star Lisa Vanderpump asked if the two had sex.

The show Friends is getting rebooted into an off-Broadway musical at the Triad Theatre in New York City. Friends! The Musical! is scheduled to open in the fall. Tickets will go on sale in June. Visit Friendsmusicalparody.com for more information.

Blake Shelton has reached a settlement with In Touch in his lawsuit over its cover story which labeled him a drunk who was going to rehab. In Touch ran a cover story in September 2015 declaring the country star had hit “rock bottom” and was drinking vodka before noon. In Touch shelled out an undisclosed amount of money to make the suit go away.

Fur protesters crashed a book signing that Kelly Rowland was doing in NJ yesterday. Her mom guide, Whoa, Baby is her book but check out how many people were protesting!

Beauty and the Beast has officially made over one billion dollars at the global box office! This makes the Disney film 2017’s highest-grossing film worldwide to date. The movie is now also the highest grossing live-action movie musical of all time!