Carolyn Phillips: Diet and Health Documentaries

It’s time for your physical, nutritional, and motivational meet-up with Carolyn Phillips!

This week, Carolyn suggests documentaries that might change your relationship with food.

Supersize Me

Follows a healthy guy who ate fast food for a month and it shows the health problems he endured as a result.

Fed Up

All about the villain that sugar is! How it promotes obesity, how we’re getting it in certain foods and we don’t know it, and how the industry promotes it. This film teaches you about all the ramifications of sugar.

Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead

Documents a guy’s journey to lose 100 lbs. He starts juicing fruits and veggies. It shows how his health improves as far as diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol, etc.

Vegucated / Forks Over Knives

These two films are about vegetarianism.

Bite Size

Tearjerker follows four teens struggling with obesity, helps them make healthy relationships with food. Great to watch with the family.

Food, Inc.

All about the massive corporations that control essentially every aspect of the food supply chain.

For your one-stop fitness resource online, visit Carolyn’s website, Fit Behavior!