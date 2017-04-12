Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 12, 2017

We say goodbye to Charlie Murphy and J. Geils, and the 2017 celebrity nude photo hacks continue. Who got hit? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Comedian Charlie Murphy, Eddie’s older brother, has died from leukemia at the age of 57. His manager says he’d been going through chemo. He famously co-starred on “Chappelle Show” in some of Dave’s most memorable skits … including the night he partied with Prince. He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley.

John Warren Geils Jr., 71, founder of The J. Geils Band, was found dead in his home Tuesday in Massachusetts. John’s body was found in his home in Groton. Police say the death is not suspicious. “Love Stinks”, “Centerfold” and “Freeze Frame,” were some of their biggest hits.

David Letterman’s mother, Dorothy Mengering, 95– died in her home Tuesday. The former church secretary became a staple on the Late Show as a correspondent during the Olympics in Norway, Japan and Utah. Dorothy died 1 day before Dave’s 70th birthday.

The 2017 celebrity nude photo hacks continue… and this time it’s nude photos of Miley Cyrus… um, like she hasn’t posed nude before? The photos have been posted online to Celeb Jihad — the same site that posted leaked pics of Amanda Seyfried. Suki Waterhouse and Rosario Dawson are also the latest to get their photos leaked.

First Lady Melania Trump has won a settlement for $2.9 million!! The U.K’s Daily Mail had printed that she once worked as an escort, but later retracted the story. Trump had filed suit in the U.K.’s High Court seeking damages of $150 million but they got much less.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are expecting their first baby!

Louis Tomlinson will NOT be charged with criminal battery in connection with an airport scuffle last month. Louis was arrested after a photog and a woman claimed Louis struck them in baggage claim. The photog and woman made a citizen’s arrest. Sources say since the incident several LAX employees came forward and told authorities Louis never intentionally struck the photog or woman. And the employees said the woman was attacking Louis’ girlfriend at the time he confronted her.

Stephen Belafonte went to the LAPD several days ago and told cops a former girlfriend was extorting him … threatening to make up stories he abused her, unless he paid her a large sum of cash. And Mel B now has a restraining order against her former nanny, Lorraine Gilles. Mel B claims Gilles — whom she says estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, got pregnant — has a storage locker with 12 to 15 boxes of Mel B’s stuff. Mel B believes the sex tapes are there and claims Gilles and Belafonte have extorted her, threatening to release them…they went to the storage locker and nothing was there.

Tyga was taken into custody early Wednesday morning for a possible DUI after leaving Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood! He was driving his Mercedes G Wagon with only paper plates instead of the actual license plates when he was pulled over by police. Since there was so many paparazzi around they took him in but it was determined he wasn’t under the influence.

Janet Jackson’s people say she’s only separated from her husband, Wissam Al Mana, and not divorced but it looks like it’s headed that way… movers were in front of their London home taking boxes and suitcases away.

Fear Factor is returning to television! It debuted on NBC in 2001 and this time it will be hosted by Ludacris and it will return on MTV on Tuesday, May 30, at 10pm. “I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of Fear Factor, which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember,” Ludacris said (via THR). “This will be the first of many great projects together.”

Shia LeBeouf‘s latest stunt is to spend a month isolated in a cabin in Finland’s remote Lapland region with his only communication with the outside world coming via text message to visitors to a Helsinki museum. The project is called #ALONETOGETHER and involves the other two members of the actor’s art collective, and it starts Wednesday. The public can view a live stream of museumgoers and the trio’s texts on the museum’s website.