Kendrick Lamar’s New Album ‘Damn’ will Feature U2 and Rihanna

By Annie Reuter

New music is on the way for Kendrick Lamar. This morning, the rapper revealed that the album, which is expected Friday, will be called Damn. And he confirmed that U2 and Rihanna both collaborated on the record.

Lamar announced the news on his social media accounts early Tuesday morning (April 11) with posts of the album artwork. The record title is showcased in red capital lettering with a close-up shot of Lamar donning a white t-shirt. A parental advisory sticker is also shown on the cover.

Lamar has already released “Humble” off the album, which was originally scheduled to drop last week. Last week a page for the record marked “ALBUM” appeared on iTunes and listed the “expected release” date as April 14. The cover art and track listing have not been changed as of press time on iTunes.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Track List:

“Blood”

“DNA”

“Yah”

“Element”

“Feel”

“Loyalty” feat. Rihanna

“Pride”

“Humble”

“Lust”

“Love”

“XXX” feat. U2

“Fear”

“God”

“Duckworth”