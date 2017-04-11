Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 11, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner drops a BOMBSHELL about the OJ Simpson trial! Plus, Katy Perry and Ryan Phillipe poke fun at dating rumors on Twitter, while Mama June opens up about Sugar Bear’s abuse. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

We know that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk‘s welcomed a baby and know we know the baby’s name and if it was a boy or a girl. It’s a girl and they named her Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper!

Wow! Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir has another bombshell! Yesterday we found out that Caitlyn had gender reassignment surgery in January and now she reveals a story that will make the Kardashians upset. She claims that Robert Kardashian KNEW OJ Simpson was guilty when he took the case!! He joined the defense team to get back at his recently remarried ex Kris (whose best friend was Nicole Brown)!!! And here’s some more:

• Robert Kardashian told Caitlyn Jenner in secret after the OJ Simpson murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty

• ‘I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,’ Caitlyn claims Robert told her of the Simpson verdict

• Caitlyn also reveals in her memoir that the case divided the house, with Kourtney and Kim believing OJ was innocent of murdering their mother’s best friend

• ‘He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them,’ writes Caitlyn of OJ

Caitlyn received a $4million advance for her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which will be released on April 25.



Stephen Belafonte not only wants joint custody of Madison, his 5-year-old daughter with Mel B, he also wants the legal right to maintain a relationship with the daughter Mel B had with Eddie Murphy! Mel and Eddie have a 10-year-old daughter named Angel. Belafonte believes he’s been the father in her life from birth … he married Mel B 2 months after she was born.

Dancing With The Stars sent home Mr. T and partner Kym Herjavec last night. Nancy Kerrigan revealed she has suffered 6 miscarriages. Normani from Fifth Harmony had her 3 members of the group sing during her performance.

Donald Trump’s Trump Models has shut down. After weeks of boycotts from stylists and casting directors, Trump Models has shut its doors for good.

50 Cent stopped an aggressive fan by punching her in the chest. The female fan ‘grabbed his arm,’ and pulled him down off the stage… he eventually invited her onstage and she twerked for the crowd.

Paris Jackson is concerned that her younger brother Blanket Jackson, 15, is essentially living on his own in their grandmother Katherine’s Calabasas home. And she’s upset with her aunt Rebbie, who she believes is intentionally keeping her grandma away from her and her siblings. Katherine is back in the US after being in London but she’s staying with Rebbie and being kept away from her grandkids… Blanket gets occasional visits from uncle TJ Jackson and his wife.

Nashville has officially been renewed for a sixth season on CMT! Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten confirmed the news in a video that they filmed on the set of the current fifth season.

Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe are both denying the rumors that they’re dating. Over the weekend, Ryan shut down the rumors, saying, “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx.” In response to his tweet, Perry joked on Monday, “Can u let me out of this basement pls?” Phillippe joined in on the fun, tweeting back to Katy, “never.” Perry ended her conversation with Phillippe, writing, “Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol.” In March, rumors about Katy and Ryan started swirling after both attended Elton John’s 70th birthday party.

Mama June was on The Wendy Williams Show this morning and she revealed that Sugar Bear was verbally and physically abusive towards her. She says so much will come out on the reunion show this Friday! “This episode is going to show a little piece of our life,” she explained. “It’s going to open our lives… this episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out in the open. He doesn’t have a relationship with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.