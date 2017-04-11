Find Your Companion Pets of the Week April 11th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Hera

Hera is truly one-of-a-kind! This 5-year-old Shepherd mix came to us from animal control and though it has taken her a long time to come out of her shell, she has blossomed into a fantastic dog. Hera will need a super special family to welcome her into their home and we know her perfect match is out there somewhere! She does take time to warm up to new people and can be fearful and uncomfortable in new situations, but once she knows you, she is absolutely the sweetest girl in the entire world! Beautiful Hera loves to run around in the play yard, but isn’t big on taking walks, so she would benefit from a fenced-in yard to get her zoomies out! She is athletic and can be active, but prefers lounging around and is truly the definition of a couch potato. She loves chicken and gets along with some, but not all dogs, so would likely do best as the only pup in her forever home! For more information about this special girl, call Our Companions at 860-242-9999 x302 or email annmarie@ourcompanions.org.

Honey

Honey is as sweet as she sounds! Though she takes some time to warm up to new people, she loves to give head butts and is a huge fan of attention and affection. At around 8 years of age, she is a bit of a character and is very vocal with a funny little meow! She enjoys playing with string toys, but is a mellow, laid-back girl who may live happily with another friendly feline. She would do best in an adult, cat-savvy home with a family who can understand and appreciate her quirks and nature. We know her perfect person is out there looking for a kitty just like Honey! For more information about this lovely lady, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!