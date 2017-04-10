Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 10, 2017

Both Janet and Mariah’s relationships head to splitsville, while Britney says goodbye to Vegas. And just what we need… another Kardashian/Jenner reality show. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Janet Jackson has split from husband #3, Wissam Al Mana, and there is a lot of money at stake. He has an estimated net worth of $1 billion!!! She’s worth an estimated $175 mil. Some media outlets are reporting they separated right after the birth of their son, Eissa, in January. And some say that Jackson, 50, apparently thought that Al Mana had been too controlling in their relationship, with one source telling the media: “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.” And other reports claim that they come from 2 completely different cultural backgrounds and that brought up issues between the two.

Mariah Carey has split from her James Packer rebound guy. Mariah broke up with background dancer, Bryan Tanaka, and reports are it was because he was very jealous of her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon and the other was because she was sick of paying for him! Looks like he had some very expensive tastes and she would pay for it all. The last straw came at the Kids’ Choice Awards last month when Nick and Mariah took the twins. Sources say Bryan felt the display “disrespected” him and during the event, he demanded she come home. She felt he was dating her for fame (he was featured on her reality show)… they were together for 5 months.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed their first child 2 weeks ago. They have been dating for 2 years. No word on if it was a boy or a girl.

There were rumors about it and now it’s official… Kylie Jenner is getting her own docuseries, Life of Kylie, E! announced Monday and it will air later this summer. The half-hour show will record the 19-year-old’s attempts to balance her personal and professional time while still growing as a successful “entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics.” And she went to a prom over the weekend when a fan got turned down by a girl that he asked…. cameras followed her so that’ll probably be on her show.

Britney Spears has announced the final 18 show dates of her Las Vegas residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Monday, which will run from Sept. 3 through Dec. 31. “As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” Spears said in a statement. “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.” The final dates are September 3; October 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28; November 1, 3, 4; and December 19, 27, 28, 30, 31. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. PT.

Drake and The Chainsmokers received the most nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with 22 nods each. Twenty One Pilots landed 17 noms, followed by Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13 and Beyoncé with eight.

Mel B needed a push to leave Stephen Belafonte for good, and she got it from Simon Cowell. Simon stepped up and told her Belafonte was “a bad guy” and “bad news” and pushed her to leave him.

Chrissy Teigen saw a post from a girl asking her friends and family if they would donate money to help her pay for classes for her to get a license in esthetics and further her knowledge in skin care. Chrissy donated the $5,605 for her to go to school.

Omarosa got married to Pastor John Allen Newman this weekend at Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

Adam Levine is getting a golf show with Top Golf to host a project for their digital platforms (website, app, social media, etc.) and it’ll feature Levine hitting balls with some of his famous pals. The show is being called Teeing Off with Adam Levine and production is expected to begin soon. And who would’ve known that his wife Behati Prinsloo, has a reputation for being one of the best female celebrity golfers in Hollywood

Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is in trouble because the feds have added new criminal charges against him, alleging he tried to screw Uncle Sam out of millions of dollars. They say he filed false income tax returns and made fraudulent deductions and could face years in jail.

Caitlyn Jenner reveals in her upcoming memoir that she underwent gender reassignment surgery in January of this year, almost two years after she revealed her decision to transition. The book is due to hit bookshelves on April 25.