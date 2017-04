Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 4-9-17

Three hours of acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning! Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here!

9 AM

DRIVE BY-Train

STOP AND STARE-One Republic

BACK TO DECEMBER-Taylor Swift

ONE CALL AWAY-Charlie Puth

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES-Kelly Clarkson

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer

THINKING OUT LOUD-Ed Sheeran

TOO CLOSE-Alex Clare

NO ONE-Alicia Keys

BABYLON-David Gray

HO HEY-Lumineers

SOMEONE LIKE YOU-Adele

10 AM

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

BREATHE(2AM)-Anna Nalick

SMOOTH-Rob Thomas

CLOCKS-Coldplay

RUDE-Magic

FAST CAR-Sam Smith

SUNDAY MORNING-Maroon 5

EX’S & OH’S-Elle King

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

BREAKEVEN-The Script

WALK ON THE OCEAN-Toad The Wet Sprocket

LOSING MY RELIGION-R.E.M.

11 AM

SOME NIGHTS-Fun

GERONIMO-Sheppard

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

LOOK AFTER YOU-The Fray

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

MR. JONES-Counting Crows

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

POMPEII-Bastille

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!