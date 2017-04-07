Shakira Releases New Single ‘Me Enamoré’

By Robyn Collins

Colombian superstar Shakira dropped a new single Friday (April 7) titled “Me enamoré (I Fell in Love).” The singer posted about the track on social media just a few hours before and sent a personalized postcard to a few lucky fans.

“Very happy to share with all of you my new single ‘Me enamoré.’ This song narrates a moment in my life when I was so in love that I was literally climbing trees,” the artist writes in the card with a photo of her hugging a tree.

“Let me know when you guys receive the postcard by posting a selfie with the hashtag #MeEnamoré. I really want to see all of you again. Thank you for your love and support, I have the best fans ever. Love you guys.”

The upbeat song celebrates falling in love with lyrics like: “I never thought it would be like this, I didn’t think you’d fall for me … With you, I’d have 10 kids, but let’s start with a pair.”

This song follows Shakira’s recent hit collaborations, including Latin Grammy-winning song “La bicicleta” with Carlos Vives, “Chantaje” with Maluma and Prince Royce’s latest chart-topping bachata tune “Deja Vu.”