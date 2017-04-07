Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 7, 2017

It’s an anniversary–of sorts–for Kim K… do we celebrate? Plus, Bon Jovi postpones some shows! And Chris Brown could be in trouble… again. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Happy Anniversary, Kim Kardashian! 10 years ago her sex tape, Kim Kardashian Superstar was released. She criticized Ray J for trying to release it but she had to sign off on it too. It has been viewed 210 million times and it’s made more than $100 million!!!! And she still hasn’t gone away…

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and his girlfriend of three years, Olivia Munn, have called it quits. Geez, rumors were they had gotten engaged but they’re done. According to People Magazine, “they have amicably ended their relationship of three years… they remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

The Pepsi add with Kendall Jenner that was pulled this week could be facing a lawsuit. In the commercial, the cops have “San Francisco Police” uniforms and Pepsi never asked for permission copy their uniforms. The patch color is different but has the same logo. The department is working with the City Attorney to determine if producers crossed the legal line by using the logo, which the City considers proprietary.

Before Don Rickles passed away he had filmed a full season of his reality show, Dinner with Don, The show features Don chatting with various celebs — including Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Sarah Silverman and Paul Rudd — at some of his favorite restaurants around L.A. They haven’t announced when it will air but 10-12 episodes were shot. Here’s a sneak peek…

Stephen Belafonte has filed his official response to Mel B‘s divorce petition, and he wants spousal support and wants her to pay his lawyer’s fees. The two are disputing their separation date…and there may have not been a prenup! Mel wants sole custody of their one child.

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are now reportedly targets of a federal drug investigation involving thousands of dollars of narcotics, including Lean. The probe was triggered by a criminal drug trial involving Miami music producer Harrison Garcia who allegedly sent texts to people acknowledging and even bragging he sold drugs to the 2 rappers.

Jenna Jameson gave birth to her third child with her fiancé Lior Bitton. This is their first child together. They didn’t reveal the gender or name of the newborn. Jenna has twins with Tito Ortiz.

Jon Bon Jovi has postponed this weekend’s concerts in NYC at Madison Square Garden because he has bronchitis. Tickets for his Friday show will be honored on Thursday, April 13 and tickets for his Saturday show will be honored on Saturday, April 15 the band said.

Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line now has an all gold jewelry collection. The necklaces range from $13,360 to $4,810 and the rings go from $9,610 to $1,530.

Hugh Hefner turns 91 this Sunday, April 9, and he’ll host his annual Casablanca-themed birthday bash plus Amazon will premiere American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story on Friday, April 7. The 10-part docuseries will chronicle the Playboy founder’s life.

First Dates NBC premieres tonight and Ellen DeGeneres is the Executive Producer… it follows people on their first date in a restaurant that’s set up for the show. Here’s a sneak peek…

Louis C.K hosts Saturday Night Live and the musical guest is The Chainsmokers.