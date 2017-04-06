$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Teen asks Emma Stone to the prom in epic ‘La-La Land’ style

April 6, 2017 7:08 AM By Christine Lee

Seventeen-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona High school student Jacob Staudenmaier wants to take Emma Stone to the prom. So much so that he made one of those celebrity prom-posal videos and he really went all out.

Added bonus, he really looks like Ryan Gosling, so going full-on “La La Land” was a natural.

Jacob rewrote the lyrics to “Another Day of Sun” and his friends brought their cars out to help him recreate the scene.

Jacob’s prom is April 29th, so he’s only giving Emma a few weeks’ notice. But the video’s going viral, and he says he’s heard that Emma’s MOTHER has seen it.

So maybe Emma’s mom will put in a good word for the kid!

