Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 6, 2017

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died this morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. His wife Barbara was by his side. He was 90 years old. Rickles got Frank Sinatra’s attention in Miami Beach when he performed a comedy routine, and the 2 regularly worked together throughout the years. Don made regular appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Dean Martin Show” and many more.

Shia LaBeouf is at it again… this time he got kicked out of an L.A. bowling alley last night after freaking out on a bartender, calling him a “f***ing racist.” Why? You can hear Shia screaming that the bartender wouldn’t serve him French fries!!! And that the bartender wanted to “hit me in the head with a Grey Goose bottle.” Shia gets escorted out but has to return because he was still wearing their bowling shoes. Check out the video…

Want to dress like Victoria Beckham for under $40?? Well, the Victoria Beckham for Target collection will be available in stores and on Target.com this Sunday, April 9. Inspired by her Victoria, Victoria Beckham couture line, the 200-plus-piece collection for women, girls, toddlers and babies includes an “I need it now” variety of dresses, tops and bottoms in soft pastels, vivid brights and spring prints in sizes XS to 3X for women and NB to XL for girls. Most items are under $40.

Mel B’s sister is speaking out against Stephen Belafonte saying that he tormented Mel B’s family, saying they’d be cut off from her again. Danielle Brown says “8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again. I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong. You are a sorry excuse of a man.” And sources say that Stephen had control of all Mel’s money…

Britney Spears picked Bachelor in Paradise star Josh Murray, who also won Andi Dorfman’s ‘Bachelorette’ season, to be onstage last night… in this part of the show she dresses the person up in straps and makes them dance. It’s obvious she didn’t know at the end since she asks him his name… lol… check out the video… Israel will postpone their July 3 election because it’s the same night Britney plays in town…

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian was out on a date with Diddy’s son, Quincy Brown. They had dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood but they did have a third person with them… dating or just friends? She’s 37 and he’s 25.

Pepsi is trying to explain their commercial with Kendall Jenner that has since been pulled. They are saying they based the commercial over a 1967 photo taken in Washington, D.C during a Vietnam protest. It shows a demonstrator with a flower approaching armed cops. Of course Madonna is adding her 2 cents since she doesn’t like Pepsi since they banned her commercial back in 1989. Sources say that Kendall is upset over the ad but I’m sure that she’s not upset with the millions she made from it.

Still waiting to see if Mama June will keep going with her reality show since the finale is Friday. BUT her daughter Honey Boo Boo teased she has “a really big” scripted TV project in the works. “It’s not reality,” the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed. “But my mama will be there when I do it.” And it’s just for her.

Lindsay Lohan was spotted on the beach in Thailand sporting a red and black burkini… looks like she was doing a photo shoot… the following day she had a revealing one piece on so she’ll be criticized since women wear the burkini for religious reasons and don’t have the choice to change back and forth.

Looks like Richard Simmons might be coming back. Prominent Brand + Talent announced that it has secured the exclusive worldwide rights to represent Simmons’ for merchandising, licensing, and endorsements.

Kim Kardashian is selling pool floats shaped like her butt!!!! And they cost $98 … plus $10 shipping!!!! The Butt Pool Float is currently available for pre-order, and will ship as early as June.