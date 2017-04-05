$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

April 5, 2017 7:09 PM By Christine Lee

Why can’t kids cooperate for TWO DAMN SECONDS for a measly “we’re pretending to be happy” picture?

Here’s my boys when they were about 6 and 8, right before they got into an epic fight while on vacation in Lake George, New York.

“Get out of the way, it’s MY TURN.”

img 3134 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“Mom, DO something!”
screen shot 2017 04 05 at 6 12 43 pm Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“If you don’t move over, imma beat your ass.”

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 6 10 21 pm Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

I think we got kicked out of town after that little brawl.

But wait, there’s MORE…

“Um, don’t even THINK about touching my food.”

img 3128 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“Is anyone looking? Ok, I’m going for it.”

screen shot 2017 04 06 at 8 55 56 am Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“I might be a baby, but I know when I’ve been wronged. Exacting revenge in 3, 2, 1…”

screen shot 2017 04 06 at 8 51 29 am Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“Don’t you dare put your finger on my head…”

img 3126 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“Oh, I’m putting my finger on your head.”

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 6 12 08 pm Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“You will PAY for that decision, my friend.”

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 6 12 13 pm Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“Dude, what did I tell you about TOUCHING ME on my HEAD?!”

img 3124 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“Who said anything about TOUCH? I’m JAMMING my finger up your nose.”

screen shot 2017 04 06 at 7 29 43 am Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“How can you laugh at a time like this? I’m CLEARLY pissed at you.”

img 3131 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“I see ACCIDENTALLY breaking your favorite toy in my future.”

screen shot 2017 04 06 at 5 22 39 am Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“I know there are 50 other pinball machines in this arcade but I want to use THAT one NOW.”

img 3110 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“I will stand here ALL DAY just to annoy you.”
img 31101 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“I’m gonna smack that stupid grin off your face.”

img 3135 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

“Come at me, bro.”

screen shot 2017 04 06 at 7 41 40 am Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

Seriously, it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt…

img 3121 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

When it comes to parenting, the days are LONG but the years are SHORT. So even though childhood sibling rivalry ends up ruining plenty of pictures, it’s the tender moments everyone remembers.

img 3127 Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

Life is good.

