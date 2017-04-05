Pictures Parents of Boys Will Totally Understand

Why can’t kids cooperate for TWO DAMN SECONDS for a measly “we’re pretending to be happy” picture?

Here’s my boys when they were about 6 and 8, right before they got into an epic fight while on vacation in Lake George, New York.

“Get out of the way, it’s MY TURN.”

“Mom, DO something!”



“If you don’t move over, imma beat your ass.”

I think we got kicked out of town after that little brawl.

But wait, there’s MORE…

“Um, don’t even THINK about touching my food.”



“Is anyone looking? Ok, I’m going for it.”

“I might be a baby, but I know when I’ve been wronged. Exacting revenge in 3, 2, 1…”

“Don’t you dare put your finger on my head…”

“Oh, I’m putting my finger on your head.”

“You will PAY for that decision, my friend.”

“Dude, what did I tell you about TOUCHING ME on my HEAD?!”

“Who said anything about TOUCH? I’m JAMMING my finger up your nose.”

“How can you laugh at a time like this? I’m CLEARLY pissed at you.”

“I see ACCIDENTALLY breaking your favorite toy in my future.”

“I know there are 50 other pinball machines in this arcade but I want to use THAT one NOW.”

“I will stand here ALL DAY just to annoy you.”



“I’m gonna smack that stupid grin off your face.”

“Come at me, bro.”

Seriously, it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt…

When it comes to parenting, the days are LONG but the years are SHORT. So even though childhood sibling rivalry ends up ruining plenty of pictures, it’s the tender moments everyone remembers.

Life is good.