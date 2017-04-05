$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Photos capture that split-second right before a brawl

April 5, 2017 7:09 PM By Christine Lee

It’s every parent’s nightmare to try and get your kids to cooperate so you can get that perfect picture.

Of course, kids don’t give a crap about you and your photo-docomentary project. They’d rather pummel each other over stupid–and yet oddly important–crap.

The end result is, The Pre-Fight Photo. And it’s priceless–but only AFTER years go by and you’re no longer mad that they couldn’t get along for TWO DAMN SECONDS.

Here’s my boys when they were about 6 and 8, moments before they got into an epic fight over who gets to use the captain’s wheel.

“Hey move over it’s MY TURN.”

img 3134 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“Mom, do something!”
screen shot 2017 04 05 at 6 12 43 pm Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“If you don’t move over, imma beat your ass.”

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 6 10 21 pm Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

Finding MORE pre-fight photos became my mission in life. It took hours–ok, a few minutes–of scrolling through my iPhotos to find pictures capturing that split-second moment before disaster.

“Um, don’t even THINK about touching my food…Ok, you touched my food. It’s go time.”

img 3128 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“Don’t put your finger on my head…”

img 3126 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“Oh, I’m putting my finger on your head.”

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 6 12 08 pm Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“WRONG decision.”

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 6 12 13 pm Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“It’s MY umbrella, LET GO!”

img 3125 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“I told you it’s MY UMBRELLA.”

p1020575 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“When I get off this rock, he’s gonna get it.”

img 3131 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“I’m gonna straight up hide that one key piece to his new Lego set. Either that or put ExLax in his cereal.”

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 7 00 42 pm1 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“Dude, what did I tell you about TOUCHING ME on my HEAD?!”

img 3124 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“I know there are 50 other pinball machines in this arcade but I want to use THAT one NOW.”

img 3110 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

“I think I’ll just wipe that happy grin right off his face the second mom looks away.”

img 3135 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

Seriously, it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt…

img 3121 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

But then your babies surprise you and restore your faith in humanity. All is right with the world.

img 3127 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

Here’s to frazzled wanna-be photo-journalists everywhere. Remember when it comes to parenting, the days are LONG but the years are SHORT. So even if you end up with moments like this….

2july06 012 Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

You’ll remember it like this…

photo jun 30 10 26 07 am Photos capture that split second right before a brawl

So relax and enjoy. Life is good!

