Photos capture that split-second right before a brawl

It’s every parent’s nightmare to try and get your kids to cooperate so you can get that perfect picture.

Of course, kids don’t give a crap about you and your photo-docomentary project. They’d rather pummel each other over stupid–and yet oddly important–crap.

The end result is, The Pre-Fight Photo. And it’s priceless–but only AFTER years go by and you’re no longer mad that they couldn’t get along for TWO DAMN SECONDS.

Here’s my boys when they were about 6 and 8, moments before they got into an epic fight over who gets to use the captain’s wheel.

“Hey move over it’s MY TURN.”

“Mom, do something!”



“If you don’t move over, imma beat your ass.”

Finding MORE pre-fight photos became my mission in life. It took hours–ok, a few minutes–of scrolling through my iPhotos to find pictures capturing that split-second moment before disaster.

“Um, don’t even THINK about touching my food…Ok, you touched my food. It’s go time.”



“Don’t put your finger on my head…”

“Oh, I’m putting my finger on your head.”

“WRONG decision.”

“It’s MY umbrella, LET GO!”

“I told you it’s MY UMBRELLA.”

“When I get off this rock, he’s gonna get it.”

“I’m gonna straight up hide that one key piece to his new Lego set. Either that or put ExLax in his cereal.”

“Dude, what did I tell you about TOUCHING ME on my HEAD?!”

“I know there are 50 other pinball machines in this arcade but I want to use THAT one NOW.”

“I think I’ll just wipe that happy grin right off his face the second mom looks away.”

Seriously, it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt…

But then your babies surprise you and restore your faith in humanity. All is right with the world.

Here’s to frazzled wanna-be photo-journalists everywhere. Remember when it comes to parenting, the days are LONG but the years are SHORT. So even if you end up with moments like this….

You’ll remember it like this…

So relax and enjoy. Life is good!