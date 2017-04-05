Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 5, 2017

Everybody hates Pepsi’s new ad with Kendall Jenner. And find out how much Beyonce’s Instagram posts are worth. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Pepsi has apologized and officially pulled its Kendall Jenner ad after its controversy … and issued a special apology to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The ad made it look like Kendall Jenner (who stopped in the middle of a photo shoot) to bring unity between cops and protests like the Black Lives Matter movement with a can of Pepsi! People were outraged and the backlash started. Pepsi released the following statement — “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue.” Here’s the video… unless it’s already been taken down… and Pepsi presented the ad as a slice of Americana, but shot the video in Thailand.

US Weekly reports that Beyonce has been named the most influential celebrity on Instagram site and each of her posts are worth more than 1 million dollars!! The worth is based on factors including number of followers, post reach, engagement and click rate. In February when she announced the news she was expecting twins she posted a photo of her naked baby bump and became Instagram’s most-like picture ever… with 10.8 million likes.

So Tom Brady has his Super Bowl jerseys back and who can he thank for finding them? A 19-year-old Pats fan … who reportedly tipped off the feds during a business deal with Mauricio Ortega. Dylan Wagner — a sports memorabilia collector who had been in contact with Ortega after selling him a jersey on eBay and that’s when Dylan noticed what appeared to be an authentic Tom Brady Super Bowl 49 jersey front and center. Dylan told a friend who is an ATF special agent and he told the FBI. Ortega’s collection consists of jerseys from Joe Montana, Steve Young, Deion Branch and more.

More coming out Mel B’s shocking allegations towards her soon to ex-husband, Harry Belafonte. Sources say that Mel would beg friends and family not to tell the police about the abuse because she feared Stephen would kill her or take her kids away. And reports are that Stephen would convince her into going to the Playboy Mansion with him so they could find women to take home and he would videotape it! Did the women know? And photos of the hot 26 year old blond nanny have been released… Mel states in her court declaration that Stephen got her pregnant and wanted them all to live together but then he made her get an abortion.

Here’s the whole court declaration that was filed by Mel B…

Will Bill O’Reilly lose his job after it was revealed this weekend that Bill and Fox News paid out $13 mil to quietly settle FIVE previously unknown sexual harassment suits against him? Well, a lot of sponsors are pulling their ads… like Mercedez-Benz, Hyundai and BMW… and many more have pulled their ads.

David Schwimmer, 50, and his wife, 31 year old Zoe Buckman, are on a break after being married for 7 years… sounds like the Friends episode when he and Rachel took “a break.” “It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship,” Schwimmer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday. “Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

Shia LaBeouf’s latest war movie, Man Down, only sold three tickets in the UK. The movie also stars Kate Mara and Gary Oldman… it was only playing at 1 theatre and it was only playing once a day, but it ranks among the lowest openings ever.