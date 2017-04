The White House released First Lady Melania Trump’s official portrait.

Official Portrait of First Lady pic.twitter.com/K1DUVE5kSI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2017

Is it Judge Marilyn Milian or Melania?

I think FLOTUS has actually become a fake news investigative reporter.

Or is she the newest cast member on Dancing with the Stars?

Wait, wait a damn minute…is that Kim Kardashian’s missing ring???

Mystery solved, ya’ll!