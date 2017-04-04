Harry Styles will Debut ‘Sign of the Times’ Friday

By Robyn Collins

Harry Styles shared last week on his social media that new music was coming. BBC’s Radio 1 has confirmed the One Direction member will debut his first solo single, “Sign of the Times,” on Friday, April 7 at 8:00 am BST on Nick Grimshaw’s breakfast show, and the airing will be followed by his first interview about the song and his upcoming album.

There’s no word on whether the song will be available in the U.S. before it airs in the UK, but Styles has announced on social media that the song will come out the same day.

We're ready for you @Harry_Styles! Friday morning // Set your alarms ⏰ Listen 👉 bbc.co.uk/radio1 https://t.co/uHEOz7BgDn —

BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 04, 2017

To support the new single, Styles will appear on next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. The late night appearance will be Styles’ first live television performance as a solo artist.

The singer has been writing with Johnny McDaid, of Snow Patrol, who is also known for his collaborations with Ed Sheeran. McDaid said that the singer’s forthcoming solo material will “blow the socks off the world,” reports NME.

Styles’ full album is expected to be out later this year.