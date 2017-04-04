Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 4, 2017

Things are blowing up between Mel B and ex husband Stephen Belafonte. And will Daniel Craig return as James Bond? Find out the odds in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Former Spice Girl Mel B has obtained a restraining order against former husband Stephen Belafonte. According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Belafonte must stay away from her and her three children and must also leave the family home. And wow!!! She’s accusing him of physically abusing her for years and also blackmailing her into having threesomes with other women… he threatened that he would release sex tapes of her is she didn’t. AND Mel B claims that Stephen got the nanny pregnant and wanted them all to live together but he had her get rid of the baby! She said that on the night of her Dancing With The Stars finale in 2007, Belafonte allegedly choke-slammed her wife to the floor, which she said was not the first time. That he punched her in the face after he accused her of hooking up with Usher. Over the weekend police raided his home after his brother said Stephen had guns in the house… which would be a violation of law since he’s prohibited from carrying firearms as part of a domestic violence conviction involving another woman.

Even after separating from him in December, she began posting messages suggesting she and Belafonte were working things out. She says what finally gave her the push was her father dying last month. She says Belafonte said, “Suck it up. If he’s going to die, he’s going to die,” and that was the final straw.

Stephen denies everything and he said two weeks ago they were friends and now the lawyers and her group are starting allegations. He says Usher wasn’t on X Factor. And he says he has no guns… over the weekend police raided his home and found nothing. He feels like he’s being made to look like a bad guy.

Charo was sent home last night on Dancing with the Stars… is it me or was she more toned down last night than usual? Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei did great with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy… wonder if it was awkward that Val’s ex, Amber Rose, was in the audience last night. And everyone is seeing a different side of Mr. T and people love it. And I have a new crush!! Former MLB player David Ross showed Chicago Cubs fans a whole new side of him with a Magic Mike Live inspired performance.

Looks like Daniel Craig is ready to sign on to return as 007 after Bond bosses decided Tom Hiddleston is “too smug and not tough enough” for the role… Daniel was adamant that he wouldn’t return but Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has “just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie.” This comes after Broccoli produced his hit off-Broadway production of Othello with David Oyelowo, which won Craig the serious acting plaudits he craved. Or was the money they offered him to come back?

Dennis Quaid celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend at Six Flags Magic Mountain… they went on a roller coaster together… how cute, he’s 63 and she’s 30!!!! She’s a model named Santa Auzina.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are still going strong and now he’s even bringing her to business meetings in NYC!! And she wore a $2,800 top for the meeting!!

Harrison Ford will not be disciplined by the FAA for his taxiway landing. Ford’s attorney, Stephen Hofer, just released the conclusions of the FAA’s investigation into the February mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County… where Ford buzzed an American Airlines 737 and then landed on the taxiway.

Mike Epps is apologizing for bringing a kangaroo onstage over the weekend. He watched the video after and realized how bad it was for the animal. He insists he loves animals and says he’s donating cash to a kangaroo humane foundation.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were seen out together having dinner at a hotel and members-only club Monday night and finally there is a photo!!!