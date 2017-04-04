Find Your Companion Pets of the Week April 4th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Bruno is a black and white pit bull mix. At 5 years of age, he is cuddler and wants nothing more than to be with you! He is very smart and loves to learn, especially when treats are involved. He will happily show off his repertoire for you! Because he loves being with his people so very much, he does have some fear of being left alone. His ideal situation would be an adult home where someone is around much of the time. He would also benefit from continued training classes, so that he can continue to learn new things. He is currently attending classes for basic skills with Our Companions and is doing very well!! If you would like to know more about this tuxedo boy, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org.

Parker is an attention seeking purring machine! This handsome tabby enjoys a good game of chase with either scrunchy toy balls or a feather on a stick. Parker is a happy two year old neutered male cat most content when in the company of his person. Found as a stray, he is FIV+ and has some hearing loss due to untreated ear mites while he was living outdoors. FIV+ cats can live long, normal healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. To learn more about our adoption process and next steps for adopting Parker, please contact Caroline at caroline@ourcompanions.org or 860.242.9999 x 302.

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!