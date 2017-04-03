$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Win Tickets To Girls Night Out CT

April 3, 2017 3:07 PM By Gina J

Tune in to Gina J all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Girls Night Out CT at A Villa Louisa in Bolton on April 21st!

Girls Night Out CT is an evening of getting away from a stressful daily routine and spending time with friends. It will be informative, educational, entertaining, and fun! Come shop, sample, socialize, and network!

Girls Night Out has been hosting events throughout Southern Connecticut for the past few years. This April, Girls Night Out is bringing bliss to the northern part of the state for the first time ever!

The event on April 21st will be held at A Villa Louisa, a beautiful banquet and wedding destination in Bolton, CT, and feature vendors, entertainment, drinks, and more! Tickets are $20 per person and the event is 21+.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J every day this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the event!

Visit www.GirlsNightOutCT.com and click on the video for more details!

Girls Night Out CT is sponsored by Max Muscle Sports Nutrition

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!
Win Cash Ten Times A Day!

Listen Live