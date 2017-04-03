$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Win Tickets To Any Screening of ‘THE BOSS BABY’

April 3, 2017 2:32 PM

Tune in to Gina J all this week for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to any Monday – Thursday screening of THE BOSS BABY* at Bow Tie Palace Theatre in Hartford!

DreamWorks Animation and the director of Madagascar invite you to meet a most unusual baby.  He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in the animated comedy, DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby.  The Boss Baby is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim.  With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J every day this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the movie!

(*please note, passes are valid at participating theaters only, beginning Monday April 3 through the run of the engagement)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!
Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live