$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Florida Georgia Line

April 3, 2017 2:27 PM

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane are coming to the XFinity Theater this August, and we want to send you to see the show.

The Smooth Tour starring Florida Georgia Line with special guests Nelly and Chris Lane will perform LIVE at XFinity Theatre on August 18th.  Tickets go on sale Friday April 7th at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Florida Georgia Line

w/ special guests Nelly & Chris Lane

Friday August 18    8pm

Xfinity Theatre

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

General Admission Pit Tickets:  $72.50*

Reserved Tickets $72.50*

Lawn Tickets; $31.75*

Tickets On Sale This Friday April 7 at 10am

Buy tickets at Livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / dates and times subject to change

More from Craig & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!
Win Cash Ten Times A Day!

Listen Live